The Many Saints of Newark whacks theaters and HBO Max on Oct. 1

Warner Bros.

Fans of HBO's The Sopranos will be able to go back to Newark to see how Tony Soprano got started in the family business with The Many Saints of Newark coming in October. Starring in the movie is Michael Gandolfini, the son of James Gandolfini who will be playing the teenage version of the mob boss.

The Many Saints of Newark is a prequel to The Sopranos and shows the relationship between a young Tony Soprano and his uncle, Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola) who was the father of Chris Moltisanti from the show. Dickie has to balance the life he has with his family and the criminal life he has with his other "family."

The Sopranos prequel comes out in theaters on Oct. 1 as well as streaming on the ad-free subscription tier for HBO Max.