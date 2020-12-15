The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda is replacing angels and stars atop Christmas trees

Nick Taylor/Twitter

Forget stars or boring old angels. If you're setting up a Christmas tree in 2020, there's only one way to take things to the absolute next level and that's Baby Yoda.

Yep, The Mandalorian's breakout star The Child seems to be a popular topper for Christmas trees this year.

Yep, that's right. For some strange reason -- maybe the fact that Christmas tree baubles look like eggs -- Baby Yoda on Christmas trees is becoming a thing.

do y’all like our christmas tree topper ✨ pic.twitter.com/xydQordydD — 🌱🍂🍓🍄🐌🌻 (@taylorjane___) December 6, 2020

I suppose it makes sense. The second season of The Mandalorian, has meant that Baby Yoda's star has continued to shine in 2020. Just recently the Star Wars community went ballistic when fan favorite Ahsoka (Rosario Dawson) made her live-action debut in The Mandalorian episode titled The Jedi. In the episode, Mando (Pedro Pascal) continues his quest to bring Baby Yoda (aka The Child) to former Jedi Ahsoka Tano in the years following Return of the Jedi.

Ahsoka communicates with Baby Yoda through the Force, and we learn his real name: Grogu. Ahsoka reveals that Grogu was raised in the Jedi Temple on Coruscant, and was trained by many masters. Grogu was hidden when the Empire Order 66 killed off most of the Jedi, as depicted in the 2005 Star Wars movie Revenge of the Sith.

Recently, fans also got to make their own homemade blue space macarons as seen in The Siege episode of The Mandalorian, thanks to the Binging with Babish YouTube show. Perfect for any holiday cookie swap.

Now fans are sharing photos of their Star Wars holiday decor, which includes Baby Yoda as an adorable Christmas tree topper.

Here's a roundup of the best fan photos of The Mandalorian's Baby Yoda is topping Christmas trees in 2020.

I LOVE IT, this is ours! pic.twitter.com/yYBOXFBa1r — Andrew (@ValContra) December 7, 2020

Had a similar idea... pic.twitter.com/sW0szaZ99q — Luke Cogliano (@LukeWithAnL) December 7, 2020

Baby Yoda & Kermit as our tree topper. #HawksleyNightInCanada pic.twitter.com/iQjBO7G6Au — Empress Magnificent (@Swerty) December 12, 2020

😍😍😍 baby yoda Christmas tree toppers pic.twitter.com/nB0NeNYIUG — Lanreu (@Lorenzo90) December 7, 2020

Nothing quite says Christmas like a Yoda tree topper! pic.twitter.com/dKMiIG3p08 — Dale (@Dale_MUFC_) December 10, 2020

Baby Yoda has a purpose this year! He was chosen to become the Christmas tree topper. #babyyoda #TheMandalorian#Christmas pic.twitter.com/Uk7HY8H1cD — ℍ𝕐𝔻ℝ𝔸 𝕎𝔸ℝ𝕊𝕋𝔸ℝ𝟡𝟛 🦁 (@WARSTAR93) December 8, 2020

The Mandalorian debuts new episodes every Friday on Disney Plus. Be sure to read our episode recaps so you don't miss a thing.