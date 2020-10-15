CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Prime Day deals still available Roku up to $20 off Walmart Prime Day deals Stimulus check OnePlus 8T review Google Pixel 5 review HomePod Mini iPhone 12

The Mandalorian season 2: When does it start on Disney Plus?

The episode schedule for The Mandalorian's second season is live.

Listen
- 01:16
the-mandalorian-2-digitalasset-thechild-v2-lg-1

Baby Yoda is back... baby.

 Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

The Mandalorian's second season is about to kick off and, unlike many shows, say on Netflix, we're not getting all the episodes in one almighty dump. It'll be drip fed to us over the coming months.

Disney Plus just announced the release schedule for all eight episodes of season 2 and, thankfully, it's all pretty straight forward.

Season 2's episodes will air as follows:

  • Episode 1: Friday 30th October
  • Episode 2: Friday 6th November
  • Episode 3: Friday 13th November
  • Episode 4: Friday 20th November
  • Episode 5: Friday 27th November
  • Episode 6: Friday 4th December
  • Episode 7: Friday 11th December
  • Episode 8: Friday, 18th December

It's basically a weekly drop each Friday. In its first season The Mandalorian had a bit of a weirder schedule, with some episodes dropping within days, and others with a gap of almost two weeks. This time round it seems like Disney is going a bit more regimented to avoid confusion and disappointment.

But what time can you expect new episodes to drop? Disney Plus tends to drop new content just after midnight PT. So we fully expect to see new episodes drop around 12.01 PT. We'll update if this changes.

Disney also just released a brand new TV spot in advance of the new season.

We'll be doing episode recaps here at CNET, so stay tuned for that. 