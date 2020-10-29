The Mandalorian season 2: When does it start on Disney Plus?

Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

The Mandalorian's second season is about to kick off and, unlike many shows, say on Netflix, we're not getting all the episodes in one almighty dump. It'll be drip fed to us over the next few months.

Disney Plus just announced the release schedule for all eight episodes of season 2 and, thankfully, it's all pretty straightforward.

Season 2's episodes will air as follows:

Episode 1: Friday, Oct. 30

Friday, Oct. 30 Episode 2: Friday, Nov. 6

Friday, Nov. 6 Episode 3: Friday, Nov. 13

Friday, Nov. 13 Episode 4: Friday, Nov. 20

Friday, Nov. 20 Episode 5: Friday, Nov. 27

Friday, Nov. 27 Episode 6: Friday, Dec. 4

Friday, Dec. 4 Episode 7: Friday, Dec. 11

Friday, Dec. 11 Episode 8: Friday, Dec. 18

It's basically a weekly drop each Friday. In its first season The Mandalorian had a bit of a weirder schedule, with some episodes dropping within days, and others with a gap of almost two weeks. This time round it seems like Disney is going a bit more regimented to avoid confusion and disappointment.

But what time can you expect new episodes to drop? Disney Plus tends to drop new content just after midnight PT. So we fully expect to see new episodes drop around 12.01 PT. We'll update if this changes.



Disney also just released a brand new TV spot in advance of the new season.

We'll be doing episode recaps here at CNET, so stay tuned for that.