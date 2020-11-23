The Mandalorian season 2: When does episode 5 hit Disney Plus?

Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

We're halfway through the second season of The Mandalorian. Unlike many streaming services, such as Netflix, Disney Plus doesn't give us every episode in one almighty dump. Instead, it's being drip fed to us over the next few weeks.

Disney Plus announced the release schedule for all eight episodes of season 2 and, thankfully, it's all pretty straightforward.

Season 2's episodes will air as follows:

It's basically a weekly drop. In its first season, The Mandalorian had a bit of a weirder schedule, with some episodes dropping within days, and others with a gap of almost two weeks. This time round it seems like Disney is going a bit more regimented to avoid confusion and disappointment.

But what time can you expect new episodes to drop? Disney Plus tends to drop new content just after midnight PT. So we fully expect to see new episodes arrive around 12.01 a.m. PT. This was the case for the season opener, but we'll update this if it changes.

