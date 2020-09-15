The Mandalorian season 2 trailer is now live

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian, AKA the delivery method for Baby Yoda, is back for season 2, and the first trailer dropped on Tuesday. The live action Star Wars show returns to Disney Plus on Friday, Oct. 30.

And as we've already established, Baby Yoda is still a baby. He's not become a surly teenage Yoda or a Terrible Twos Toddler Yoda. Good decision in my opinion.

Season 2 is all about growing the scale of The Mandalorian's universe, as Mando tries to reunite Baby Yoda with his own kind -- which apparently means tracking down the Jedi -- in the years after Return of the Jedi. That requires violence and extensive travel; it looks like they'll be returning to sunny Tatooine and possibly venturing to snowy Ilum. The latter is the world where many Jedi went to get kyber crystals for their lightsabers, and later got converted into Starkiller Base.

This is the way.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," showrunner Jon Favreau told Entertainment Weekly. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we're bringing a lot more scope to the show."

"Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy," executive producer and director Dave Filoni said, referring to Baby Yoda by his official name.

If you need a quick catch-up on what happened at the end of The Mandalorian's first season, we have recaps for you.

