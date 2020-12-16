Tom Cruise's COVID rant MacKenzie Scott gives away billions Hennessey Venom F5 PS5 and Xbox Series X restock Stimulus checks COVID-19 vaccinations Best gifts under $50

The Mandalorian season 2 is getting Disney Plus 'making of' special on Dec. 25

The hour-long special will go behind the scenes on the season that brought us live action Ahsoka Tano and the return of Boba Fett.

Listen
- 00:10
dgtm-making-of-season-two-key-art

We'll get a behind the scenes look at The Mandalorian season 2 on Dec. 25.

 Lucasfilm

Disney on Wednesday revealed that we'll get a behind the scenes look at The Mandalorian's second season on Friday, Dec. 25, with an hour-long special on Disney Plus. The Making of Season 2 documentary will look at all eight episodes, and include interviews with the live-action Star Wars show's cast and crew.

The special comes a week after the season 2 finale, which hits the streaming service on Friday. It'll look at early concept art, storytelling decisions and the tech used to make the show, among other topics. Hopefully we'll get some insight into the decisions to bring Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett into the show, and how they decided Baby Yoda's real name.

Putting it all in one hour is a slightly different approach to the one they took for season 1 -- earlier this year, we got an eight-episode documentary series looking at the show's first eight episodes.

See also