The Mandalorian season 2 finale recap: Mando and Baby Yoda meet Star Wars icons

Lucasfilm/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

Season 2 of The Mandalorian came to an end on Friday, as episode 8 of the live action Star Wars show arrived on the streaming service. After getting the location of Moff Gideon's cruiser and warning the Imperial he's coming with a dramatic holographic threat -- a questionable strategy, but it was cool and that's what matters -- Mando (Pedro Pascal) is on his way to rescue little Grogu.

He's backed up by an awesome crew of badasses -- New Republic marshal Cara Dune (Gina Carano), bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) and assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) -- so it's easy to get excited about them striking back against the Imperial Remnant.

Episode 8, entitled The Rescue, is another Marvel Cinematic Universe double whammy -- it was directed by Peyton Reed, who helmed Ant-Man and its sequel, and written by show creator Jon Favreau, who directed Iron Mans 1 and 2. This pair also wrote and directed this season's froggy second episode.

Here comes the final SPOILER warning of season 2. This show is set around five years after Return of the Jedi.

Return of the Jedi

Just as the Imperial Dark Troopers are about to burst onto the bridge of Moff Gideon's cruiser and slaughter Mando and pals, an X-Wing arrives in the hangar. The dark-robed Jedi, who's wielding a familiar green lightsaber, works his way through the ship, destroying the Terminator-like Dark Troopers with ease.

With the Imperial threat neutralized, he steps onto the bridge and calming removes his hood -- it's Luke Skywalker, with an excellent digital recreation of Mark Hamill's 1983 face. He's voiced by Hamill and played by English actor Max Lloyd Jones. It seems Luke heard Grogu's Force phone call from Tython (guess he was delayed by getting his CGI face ready).

"Come little one," he says, reaching out to Grogu.

Lucasfilm/Screenshot by Sean Keane/CNET

The wee green fella seems reluctant, but Luke tells Mando that Grogu is waiting for his permission. Grogu touches Mando's helmet, prompting Mando to remove it -- revealing his face to the little guy for the first time (also everyone else in the room).

"Alright pal, it's time to go," he tells Grogu. "Don't be afraid."

In case we weren't emotional enough and need more Star Wars icons, R2-D2 rolls into the room and beeps happily at the sight of Grogu. Luke picks the little guy and leaves.

"May the Force be with you," he says.

The fact that Grogu has gone with Luke is a little concerning, since we know Kylo Ren will destroy Luke's training temple in around 19 years (events seen in The Last Jedi flasbacks and comics, and six years before The Force Awakens). At that point in the timeline, Grogu would be 69 -- hopefully Luke has trained him enough that he's left the temple at that point.

If you're curious about that postcredits scene, here's an explainer. This article will be updated shortly.