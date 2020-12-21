Pence gets COVID-19 vaccine Moderna vaccine SolarWinds cyberattack Second stimulus check Boba Fett actor dies HBO Max, Roku strike deal Sephiroth release date
The Mandalorian season 2 finale postcredits scene explained: The Book of Boba Fett

Star Wars fans better clear some time for the bounty hunter's Disney Plus spinoff in December 2021.

The Book of Boba Fett, a Mandalorian spinoff, is coming to Disney Plus in December 2021.

Season 2 of The Mandalorian came to its wild conclusion on Disney Plus Friday, surprising us all with a dramatic postcredits scene that sets up a fresh status quo in the Star Wars underworld and an exciting teaser for a new Boba Fett spinoff show coming to the streaming service in December 2021, as confirmed by creator Jon Favreau during a Good Morning America appearance on Monday.

Let's dive into a wretched hive of SPOILERS. This show is set around five years after Return of the Jedi.

Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) bursts into the throne room of Jabba the Hutt's former palace on Tatooine, where Jabba's Twi'lek majordomo Bib Fortuna (Matthew Wood) sits in the Hutt's old spot. Fennec kills his guards and frees a dancer.

Jabba was choked to death by Leia Organa in Return of the Jedi, and Fortuna has apparently taken over as the planet's crime lord. He's also put on some weight, suggesting he's been in charge for some time. It sounds like he says "Maclunkey" (Huttese for "This'll be the end of you") shortly beyond Fennec enters -- seems he Maclunkeyed too soon.

Bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) follows shortly afterward, with Fortuna expressing surprise at his return. 

"Boba. I thought you were dead!" he says in Huttese. "I am so glad to see you. I had heard many rumors."

We're in charge now.

The Twi'lek is probably significantly less glad after Boba guns him down and sits on his throne. It seems Tatooine has a new crime lord.

"The Book of Boba Fett: Coming December 2021" -- yet another Disney Plus Star Wars show on top of many already announced, Favreau confirmed.

It'll star Morrison and Wen, be executive produced by Favreau, Dave Filoni and Robert Rodriguez, and it's set within the timeline of The Mandalorian. Favreau also confirmed that production on season 3 of The Mandalorian will begin after The Book of Boba Fett is done -- so it could be a while before we see Mando, Grogu and company again.

Read more: Star Wars' original Boba Fett actor, Jeremy Bulloch, dies at 75

