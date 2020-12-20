The Mandalorian season 2 finale postcredits scene explained: a major teaser

Lucasfilm

Season 2 of The Mandalorian came to its wild conclusion on Friday, surprising us all with a dramatic postcredits scene that sets up a fresh status quo in the Star Wars underworld and an exciting teaser for season 3.

Let's dive into a wretched hive of SPOILERS. This show is set around five years after Return of the Jedi.

Assassin Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) bursts into the throne room of Jabba the Hutt's former palace on Tatooine, where Jabba's Twi'lek majordomo Bib Fortuna (Matthew Wood) sits in the Hutt's old spot. Fennec kills his guards and frees a dancer.

Jabba was choked to death by Leia Organa in Return of the Jedi, and Fortuna has apparently taken over as the planet's crime lord. He's also put on some weight, suggesting he's been in charge for some time. It sounds like he says "Maclunkey" (Huttese for "This'll be the end of you") shortly beyond Fennec enters -- seems he Maclunkeyed too soon.

Bounty hunter Boba Fett (Temuera Morrison) follows shortly afterward, with Fortuna expressing surprise at his return.

"Boba. I thought you were dead!" he says in Huttese. "I am so glad to see you. I had heard many rumors."

The Twi'lek is probably significantly less glad after Boba guns him down and sits on his throne. It seems Tatooine has a new crime lord.

"The Book of Boba Fett: Coming December 2021" -- it's likely this is a tease of season 3, given the show's "chapter" episode naming convention and the fact that we know the next season is coming next December. There are also many, many Disney Plus Star Wars shows on the way already.

It might seen like too much of a hard pivot for the show, but the main Grogu plotline was mostly wrapped up in season 2 finale and this could be how The Mandalorian evolves. Mando's own adventures can continue (perhaps he'll lead the liberation of Mandalore from Imperial rule), while Boba gathers power on Tatooine. Or it's a completely new Boba spinoff! Lucasfilm didn't respond to a request for comment.

