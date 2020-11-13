Disney Plus

The Mandalorian is perfect comfort viewing for troubled times. Every week I tune in for a low-stress bite of space-based badassery with a side order of Baby Yoda adorableness. And I don't even notice it's telling a whole other story at the same time.

Streaming now on Disney Plus, season 2 episode 3 of The Mandalorian (officially known as Chapter 11: The Heiress) continues the masked Mando's quest. He's searching for his own kind so he can return Baby Yoda to the Jedi, and the clues pay off this week. Arriving on the watery world of Trask, something smells fishy, and we don't just mean the Mon Calamari in chunky knitwear. Hitching up with some squid-faced fishermen whose job is to trawl smaller squid and feed them to a bigger squid -- it isn't entirely clear -- the Mandalorian quickly reels in a major haul of betrayal and battle.

The catch of the day, however, is some new friends for the Mandalorian. They're the latest guest stars to appear juuuuust in the nick of time, but you can forgive that plot contrivance because a) you know what kind of show you're watching and b) they quickly jack up the stakes with some intriguing revelations about the Mandalorian himself.

That's where the show is telling two stories. I love Star Wars, but I'm a getting-excited-at-the-movies-every-couple-of-years kinda fan rather than a must-devour-more-spinoffs kinda fan. I had no idea who the Heiress was apart from what was revealed in the episode, and I'm intrigued to learn more about her in future installments. The Mandalorian still feels like something I can tune into every week without overthinking.

And yet, reading this week's handy episode 3 recap from my Star Wars-obsessed buddy Sean Keane, I learn Bo-Katan Kryze is actually a major character from The Clone Wars. I had no idea! At no point did I feel like I'd missed something, or that the show had suddenly crossed over into unfamiliar storylines or arcane continuity. It was the same with dusty lawman Cobb Vanth in season 2 episode 1: I loved him because he was a cool character and I love Timothy Olyphant. Only afterward did I realize devoted fans would be even more excited to see Olyphant take on the role of a familiar character from previous Star Wars spinoffs. The Mandalorian's use of these characters works on both levels without excluding the casual viewer.

Because let's face it, as much as cinematic universes are rewarding for long-term fans, they can sometimes be hard work. I love Marvel too, but nothing makes me nope out of a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie faster than when I find myself going, wait, am I supposed to know who that guy is? When did that happen? If The Mandalorian ever feels like I have to do homework to understand what's going on, then it'll lose its comfort-viewing magic.

So far so good for The Mandalorian, then. The show continues to strike a deft balance between telling a rich and fun standalone story for casual viewers while on a whole other level weaving in Star Wars backstory for die-hard fans.

Speaking of Star Wars backstory, this episode felt really Star Wars-y. Obviously Mando gets caught up in a mission-of-the-week which is very similar to previous installments, but at least we get the first look at some real Imperials -- proper oily pinch-faced officers and glossy-white Stormtroopers getting blasted in corridors. Old school stuff! After season 1's grubby frontier remnants, it's interesting to see the Empire apparently continues to function, complete with stiff uniforms and frankly impressive devotion to the cause. If anything, these Imperials were played a little too much for laughs and the Mandalorians played a little too invincible, so I'm looking forward to seeing chief nasty Moff Gideon raise the stakes with some real villainy to show how dark the Dark Side can be.

And finally, I love the twist to the lore of the Mandalore. There's a tragic pathos to the story of a man who can never reveal his face and believes his own home is cursed -- only to find out his beliefs may not be as inviolate as he thought. It's frankly astonishing that I'm so invested in the emotions playing out under a blank metal helmet. See? For a low-stress comfort-viewing half-hour shoot-em-up, The Mandalorian really does work on a lot of levels.

