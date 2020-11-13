The Mandalorian season 2 episode 3 recap: Baby Yoda and Mando meet watery terrors

Lucasfilm

The Mandalorian season 2 kept on rolling on Friday, with a super exciting episode after last week's quirky, creepy detour and Baby Yoda's morally dubious eating habits. This is a big one for fans of The Clone Wars, but there's plenty to love even if you haven't yet watched the CGI animated series (you should though, it's so good and it's all on Disney Plus).

Episode 3, entitled The Heiress, was directed by Bryce-Dallas Howard. She directed season 1's fourth episode and her dad Ron Howard directed 2018's Solo. This episode was written by series creator Jon Favreau, and sees Mando (Pedro Pascal) continuing his quest to find other Mandos as he tries to reunite Baby Yoda (aka The Child) with his own kind.

Let's jetpack into an ocean of SPOILERS.

She's back

Mando and Baby Yoda are rescued from a terrifying situation by Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and a pair of other Mandalorians. Bo-Katan was a regular in The Clone Wars -- she showed up in the incredible final arc earlier this year -- and followup CGI series Rebels.

It's wild to see Sackhoff playing the character in live action, especially since the show managed to stick so closely to the look of her CGI counterpart. Bo-Katan held the Darksaber and united the clans of Mandalore in the final season of Rebels, but Moff Gideon took the weapon in the years between that show and this one… and she now wants it back.

Even more exciting, she sends Mando to find former Jedi Ahsoka Tano, another Clone Wars alumnus.

This article will be updated shortly.