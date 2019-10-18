The Mandalorian release schedule on Disney Plus has leaked

Disney Plus

The episode release schedule for The Mandalorian has been revealed, according to a report Friday by fan site What's On Disney Plus. The new Star Wars series will launch Nov. 12 on the Disney Plus streaming service, and will drop weekly.

The second episode will hit on Nov. 15, followed by weekly installments on Nov. 22, Nov. 29, Dec. 6, Dec. 13, Dec 18 and Dec. 27, according to the report.

Disney didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The series will follow a lone Mandalorian gunfighter played by Pedro Pascal (best known for playing Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones). We got a trailer at Disney's D23 Expo in August, while a poster showed the Mandalorian walking away from his ship, with a binary sunset and Sandcrawlers in the background, on a Tattooine-looking planet.

Also set to appear in the series is Giancarlo Esposito (Gus Fring in Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul); Taika Waititi from Thor: Ragnarok; Agents of SHIELD's Ming-Na Wen; Emily Swallow from Supernatural; Carl Weathers from Rocky and Predator; Nick Nolte from Down and Out in Beverly Hills; Omid Abtahi from American Gods; and MMA fighter and Deadpool actress Gina Carano.