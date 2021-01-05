Qualcomm CEO transition IRS lets you track second stimulus check Star Wars: The High Republic Newer COVID variant in NY Wonder Woman 1984 nosedives Keaton, Pattinson, Affleck to all play Batman in 2022 Space calendar for 2021

The Mandalorian reimagined as '90s TV sitcom with 'Grogu Pains'

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda are the perfect sitcom characters in this Force-tastic Growing Pains parody.

The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda could have killed it as a '90s TV sitcom.

The Mandalorian streaming on Disney Plus is already considered a hit amongst Star Wars fans. But what if this slick sci-fi series was reimagined as a 1990s TV sitcom like the show Growing Pains?

Behold: Grogu Pains, a video parody. The creative folks over at Nerdist made a video, posted on Youtube on Tuesday, that shows all the characters from The Mandalorian -- including Baby Yoda known now as Grogu -- as if they were stars of a retro sitcom.

The parody video not only features main characters The Mandalorian/Din Djarin and Baby Yoda/Grogu, but also Cara Dune, Greef Karga, Bo-Katan Kryze, Fennec Shand and more in both action and comedic moments from the show. 

The parody video is also styled like a TV sitcom intro complete with a catchy, jazzy theme song. It even ends with a classic retro freeze-frame image of The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda smiling at each other. Perfect!

If you want to see more of The Mandalorian series reimagined with a classic TV twist be sure to check out this previous parody transforming the first season of the Star Wars series into a cheesy '80s sitcom.

