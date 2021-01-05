The Mandalorian reimagined as '90s TV sitcom with 'Grogu Pains'

Disney Plus

The Mandalorian streaming on Disney Plus is already considered a hit amongst Star Wars fans. But what if this slick sci-fi series was reimagined as a 1990s TV sitcom like the show Growing Pains?

Behold: Grogu Pains, a video parody. The creative folks over at Nerdist made a video, posted on Youtube on Tuesday, that shows all the characters from The Mandalorian -- including Baby Yoda known now as Grogu -- as if they were stars of a retro sitcom.

The parody video not only features main characters The Mandalorian/Din Djarin and Baby Yoda/Grogu, but also Cara Dune, Greef Karga, Bo-Katan Kryze, Fennec Shand and more in both action and comedic moments from the show.

The parody video is also styled like a TV sitcom intro complete with a catchy, jazzy theme song. It even ends with a classic retro freeze-frame image of The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda smiling at each other. Perfect!

If you want to see more of The Mandalorian series reimagined with a classic TV twist be sure to check out this previous parody transforming the first season of the Star Wars series into a cheesy '80s sitcom.