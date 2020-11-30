The Mandalorian pulls a Game of Thrones and edits out 'Jeans Guy'

Enlarge Image Disney Plus

About a week after the gray shirt, jeans and left arm of a crew member were spotted in Chapter 12 of The Mandalorian, the gaffe has been ruthlessly scrubbed from Star Wars canon. Disney has banished the crew member, who became known as "Jeans Guy", to the same cupboard as high profile TV mistakes, like the coffee cup in the final season of Game of Thrones.

Sharp-eyed fans were quick to notice the appearance -- and then disappearance -- of the crew member in the fourth episode of the second season, released on Disney Plus Nov. 20. The hard-to-spot goof briefly interrupts a scene where Greef Karga, Cara Dune and Mando are in the process of infiltrating an old imperial base to blow it up.

At about 18:54, Jeans Guy makes an appearance minding his own business next to the action, partially obscured behind a wall, before vanishing as the gang resume zapping guards out of the way.

Fans mourned the loss of the brief new character.

"Jeans Guy has been removed from The Mandalorian Chapter 12," one tweet reads on Nov. 26. "RIP Jeans Guy."

Sadly we'll never see the action figure.

Coming soon (*Not really*)

Star Wars: The Mandalorian 'Jeans Guy' Action Figure. pic.twitter.com/squJoECmR0 — Sub-City Comics (@SubCity_Comics) November 23, 2020

Sharp eyes spotted the gaffe the day the episode was released.

The mandalorian chapter 12 pic.twitter.com/tY8ijgo4BU — Kingslayer (@2TheFutureBR) November 20, 2020

Catch a new episode of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus every Friday. Let's see if it manages to follow-up Jeans Guy with another gaffe, just like the Game of Thrones finale achieved with its drink bottle debacle.