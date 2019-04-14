The Mandalorian panel: Watch the Star Wars series, trailer reveals live here

No disintegrations. We're finally getting our first proper look at The Mandalorian, the first live action Star Wars show, at Star Wars Celebration Chicago panel on Sunday.

It'll be released on the Disney Plus streaming service when it launches on Nov. 12, but we've only gotten scraps of info about the show since it was announced. Pedro Pascal (best known for playing Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones) will play the titular role and wear armor similar to that of classic character Boba Fett.

You'll be able to stream the panel from StarWars.com or the Star Wars YouTube channel, starting at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT and 5 p.m. UK.

So far Executive Producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have taken the stage to set up how they created the show. The two met at Skywalker Ranch around 2007. Filoni was the first person to see Iron Man and he showed Favreau Clone Wars.

The Star Wars underworld was a very rich storytelling environment, according to Favreau. He wanted to get back to the tone of the old western and samurai films that inspired George Lucas. The Legends canon is also being looked through as well to create ideas for the show.

Cast members Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano and and Carl Weathers hit the stage, with the reveal incoming on who they are playing.

Pascal will be playing title character, with the first images of the suit being shown onstage.

"The Mandalorian is a mysterious lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy," said Pascal. "Some might say he has questionable moral character."

Carano's character is named Cara Dunn (we will update when spelling is confirmed on the name). She's an ex-rebel shock trooper.

Weathers plays Reef Carga -- "He's kinda the head of this guild of bounty hunters," Weathers revealed. "The Mando is a guy who he figures can get the job done."

The panel exclusively showed attendees a sizzle reel that opened with the Mandalorian walking on a bridge on an icy world. It quickly flashed through moments, and also showed a bunch of the directors, like Deborah Chow and Bryce Dallas-Howard. The reel showed the Mandalorian's ship, called the Razor Crest, and shows the character following a transponder to a shelter. Presumably he was hunting a mark.

"It's beautiful hearing the fans react to it," said Weathers.

Favreau and Faloni are taking the lead on Twitter questions, which include asking where the Mandalorians were during the prequel and original trilogy films. Favreau finished one of this scripts on Christmas and Filoni has written one episode.

They didn't have enough Stormtroopers for a scene, so members of the 501st cosplay group were recruited to help out.

