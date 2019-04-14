The Mandalorian panel: How to watch the Star Wars series, trailer reveals

StarWars.com

No disintegrations. We're finally getting our first proper look at The Mandalorian, the first live action Star Wars show, at Star Wars Celebration Chicago panel on Sunday.

It'll be released on the Disney Plus streaming service when it launches on Nov. 12, but we've only gotten scraps of info about the show since it was announced. Pedro Pascal (best known for playing Oberyn Martell in Game of Thrones) will play the titular role and wear armor similar to that of classic character Boba Fett.

Now playing: Watch this: Star Wars Episode 9: The Rise of Skywalker trailer tees...

Executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni will present Sunday's panel at the convention, but it's likely that Pascal and other cast members will join in the fun.

You'll be able to stream the panel from StarWars.com or the Star Wars YouTube channel, starting at 12 p.m. ET, 9 a.m. PT and 5 p.m. UK. This post will update as we find out more about The Mandalorian.