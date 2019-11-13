The Mandalorian's name is Boba Fett, right? Not so fast...

François Duhamel/Lucasfilm/Disney Plus

The main character in new Disney Plus series The Mandalorian looks awfully familiar to Star Wars fans. Pedro Pascal's character is a taciturn, helmeted bounty hunter with distinct, stylish armor. In fact, he looks a lot like fan favorite character Boba Fett.

So is The Mandalorian a show about Boba Fett, along the lines of the feature film Solo telling the story of young Han Solo? A recent post on Collider claimed he is. But Pascal revealed his character's name in a behind-the-scenes interview, and it's not Boba Fett -- it's Din Jarron (guessing at the spelling here).

Pascal called him an "iconically cool, flawed, mysterious, loner gunslinger that hearkens to that best of the samurai movies and the westerns."

And showrunner Jon Favreau has shared the show's official description, which says the Mandalorian emerges AFTER the stories of Jango and Boba Fett.

Boba Fett, of course, was first introduced in animated form in the infamous 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special before appearing in 1980's Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, where he was played by Jeremy Bulloch.

Boba Fett himself is not technically a Mandalorian in Star Wars lore, being instead a clone of Mandalorian Jango Fett and raised not on Mandalore, but on a planet called Kamino.

The second episode of The Mandalorian airs Nov. 15 on Disney Plus.