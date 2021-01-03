The Mandalorian is the most-pirated TV show of 2020

Lucasfilm

It probably won't come as a surprise that Disney Plus smash hit series The Mandalorian has won the (unfortunate) title of most-pirated TV show of 2020 -- using popular torrenting site BitTorrent.

According to analysis from TorrentFreak (via IndieWire), Game of Thrones was the most-pirated TV show seven years running. But the HBO series ended in 2019, leaving The Mandalorian to improve its ranking from third to No. 1.

It's obviously not a great title to have, but it reflects the more widespread availability of Disney Plus, which hit over 80 million subscribers in December, a little over a year after its November 2019 launch. Subscribers jumped by 13 million since September, likely due to Disney Plus' new availability in Latin America. By comparison, Netflix currently has over 190 million subscribers, after its streaming launch 13 years ago.

In second place came Amazon's R-rated superhero series The Boys, one of Amazon's most viewed original shows. HBO's sci-fi Western Westworld came in third, despite the mixed reception to its third series. Prime Video's Vikings nabbed fourth, CBS' Star Trek: Picard fifth, followed by Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, AMC's The Walking Dead, HBO's The Outsider, CW's The Arrow and CW's The Flash.