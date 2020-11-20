Disney Plus

Armor is an important part of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. But in Friday's new episode, someone's not wearing their armor -- or any costume at all. In a battle scene, what appears to be a crew member wearing a T-shirt and jeans is visible just under the arm of Carl Weathers, who's playing Greef Karga and who also directed the episode.

The goof shows up at about 18:54 for me -- freeze your Disney Plus screen just after the guards shout "Destroy it!" and then look on the far left of the screen to spot what looks like a crew member in gray T-shirt, jeans and with a very visible dark watch on his wrist, flattening himself against the wall.

As Greef Karga, Cara Dune and Mando come closer into the shot, you'll see a little more of the crew member. Then the shot cuts back to the guard, and when it cuts back to the main characters, the crew member has vanished.

In a boon for reporters writing about the goof, the quick scene showing the crew member is actually one of the promotional shots distributed by Disney Plus for that episode. Oops, and also, thanks.

A representative for Disney Plus did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

People were quick to compare the apparent goof to that now-infamous Game of Thrones scene, where what appears to be a Starbucks disposable coffee cup is seen on a table next to Daenerys (Emilia Clarke). But Entertainment Weekly points out that it's actually more similar to a scene in 1981's Raiders of the Lost Ark, which also appears to feature a casually clad crew member in a scene.