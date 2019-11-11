Disney

Early buzz around The Mandalorian is strong. There aren't any full-on, proper reviews yet, but the new Star Wars show kicks off Tuesday as the new streaming service Disney Plus launches.

Until then, why not check out the cast of The Mandalorian trying to explain precisely why the show is something completely unlike anything we've seen in the Star Wars universe to date?

"[In] previous Star Wars films and experiences, the world[s] of good and evil are very, very defined," said Pedro Pascal, who plays the Mandalorian gunfighter himself. "Now that we're in a post-Empire outer reaches of the galaxy kind of world, those lines are a lot blurrier."

Sure, this is raw promo for the show, but it's also a nice little drip feed of information for a show which, less than a day from release, we know very little about. Personally, I'm extremely excited to see a show like this set in the Star Wars universe. Also, hard to go wrong with Werner Herzog in the cast. This is going to be good. I need this show to be good.

Now playing: Watch this: What's new to stream in November 2019

Originally published Nov. 10.