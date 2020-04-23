CNET también está disponible en español.

Disney Plus drops trailer for The Mandalorian behind-the-scenes documentary

The first part of the eight-episode doc hits the streaming service on Star Wars Day.

Turns out Werner Herzog directed Baby Yoda. A trailer for the upcoming Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian gave us a hint of what to expect from the documentary about making of the live-action Star Wars show, which kicks off on Disney Plus on Star Wars Day (May 4).

It shows some of the director and actor roundtable conversations hosted by executive producer Jon Favreau, as well as behind-the-scenes footage from the set. Like all shows on Disney's streaming service, episodes will drop weekly -- so you'll be able to come back for a dose of Mando knowledge each Friday. 

twitter-in-stream-wide-babyyoda1

The Mandalorian is getting a documentary on Disney Plus, which can only mean more Baby Yoda.

 Lucasfilm

"Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is an opportunity for fans of the show to take a look inside and get to see a different perspective, and perhaps a greater understanding, of how The Mandalorian came together and some of the incredibly talented contributors throughout Season 1," Favreau said in a statement last week.

That should satisfy your craving for more Baby Yoda until the second season of The Mandalorian kicks off in October.

Also dropping on Disney Plus on May 4 will be the final episode of beloved CGI animated series The Clone Wars, which will show the end of the Siege of Mandalore storyline and reveal exactly what happened to former Jedi Ahsoka Tano during the events of Revenge of the Sith.

