The Mandalorian AR Experience comes to 5G Google Pixel phones

Google

Season 2 of The Mandalorian is in full swing on Disney Plus, and now Google is letting you bring its hero home. You can download The Mandalorian AR Experience onto your 5G Pixel and some 5G Android phones, Google said Monday in a blog post.

"The Mandalorian AR Experience puts you in the shoes of a bounty hunter following the trail of Mando himself, Din Djarin and the Child," Matthieu Lorrain, lead creative for Google's AR ad team, said in the blog post. "Explore the world of The Mandalorian, interact with characters in augmented reality and capture your very own scenes to share with friends."

Initially, the game will focus on the show's first season, but Google's Play Store notes that new experiences will drop each week until Oct. 31, 2021, suggesting that it will expand to include moments from season 2.

It's a shame that the game is limited to 5G-capable Android devices. Google said that's due to the use of its ARCore depth scanning, but you won't need an active 5G connection to play.