Culture

The Mac Mini is 3 years old...since it was last updated (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 106)

Tim Cook responds to a customer about the future of the Mac Mini, and the latest iPhone X updates.

applebyteitunesextracrunchy1400.jpg

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 106

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

MAC MINI NEWS:

Apple's Mac Mini is Now Three Years Old, No Refresh Date in Sight

Apple CEO Tim Cook: Mac Mini Will Be 'Important Part' of Future Product Lineup

iPHONE NEWS:

iPhone X Parts Suppliers Reportedly on Schedule to Meet 2017 Production Demand

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Production Will Reportedly Drop Nearly 50% When iPhone X Launches

Kuo: All iPhone Models in 2018 Likely to Abandon Fingerprint Recognition

iPHONE WITH A PENCIL STYLUS?

Apple mulls stylus for iPhone

iPhone With Apple Pencil Support Could Launch 'As Early As 2019'

Remember what SJ said???!!! - (VIDEO CLIP)

Apple Patent Reveals Apple Pencil Working with the iPhone and on a Wider Range of Applications

WIFI HACK NEWS:

Apple Says 'KRACK' Wi-Fi Vulnerabilities Are Already Patched in iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS Betas

Major Wi-Fi Vulnerabilities Uncovered Put Millions of Devices at Risk, Including Macs and iPhones

FM RADIOS IN iPHONES:

Setting the record straight on FM radio in iPhones

National Association of Broadcasters Again Urges Apple to Add FM Radio to iPhones

'Nude' app uses CoreML to automatically detect & protect intimate photos on an iPhone

Eddy Cue Says He 'Disagrees Vehemently' With Those Who Believe Apple's Pace of Innovation Has Slowed

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.

