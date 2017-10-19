The Mac Mini is 3 years old...since it was last updated (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 106)

Subscribe to the Extra Crunchy Podcast
Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 106
THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:
MAC MINI NEWS:
Apple's Mac Mini is Now Three Years Old, No Refresh Date in Sight
Apple CEO Tim Cook: Mac Mini Will Be 'Important Part' of Future Product Lineup
iPHONE NEWS:
iPhone X Parts Suppliers Reportedly on Schedule to Meet 2017 Production Demand
iPhone 8 and 8 Plus Production Will Reportedly Drop Nearly 50% When iPhone X Launches
Kuo: All iPhone Models in 2018 Likely to Abandon Fingerprint Recognition
iPHONE WITH A PENCIL STYLUS?
iPhone With Apple Pencil Support Could Launch 'As Early As 2019'
Remember what SJ said???!!! - (VIDEO CLIP)
Apple Patent Reveals Apple Pencil Working with the iPhone and on a Wider Range of Applications
WIFI HACK NEWS:
Apple Says 'KRACK' Wi-Fi Vulnerabilities Are Already Patched in iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS Betas
Major Wi-Fi Vulnerabilities Uncovered Put Millions of Devices at Risk, Including Macs and iPhones
FM RADIOS IN iPHONES:
Setting the record straight on FM radio in iPhones
National Association of Broadcasters Again Urges Apple to Add FM Radio to iPhones
'Nude' app uses CoreML to automatically detect & protect intimate photos on an iPhone
Eddy Cue Says He 'Disagrees Vehemently' With Those Who Believe Apple's Pace of Innovation Has Slowed
With contribution from Stephen Beacham.
