The Lenovo Chromebook Duet is on sale for an all-time-low $229 (save $70)

Joshua Goldman/CNET

Still on the hunt for a new laptop for working from home, schooling from home or the like? My top pick right now is from Best Buy's early Black Friday sale, which kicked off yesterday. It's the , still available as of this morning.

There's another Lenovo that's worth a look, however, especially if you'd prefer Chrome OS to Windows. It's the , the lowest price on record and a $70 savings.

The reason this is my second choice is size: The Duet has a 10.1-inch screen, which I find small for getting any substantial work done. And the accompanying keyboard is on the small side as well.

It's still a fully capable Chromebook, though, with a kickstand that lets you prop the screen up and detachable keyboard so you can break free into full-on tablet mode. Speaking of which, Chrome OS can run Android apps, so this is sort of a three-in-one: Chromebook, Chrome tablet and Android tablet.

Want to know more? Check out CNET's Lenovo Chromebook Duet review. Verdict: Pretty sweet at $300. So if you can get one for $229? Sweeter still.

Your thoughts?

Read more: The best laptops for 2020

Now playing: Watch this: Lenovo's IdeaPad Duet Chromebook 2-in-1 is a little workhorse...

Save 30% or more on Tile trackers

Tile

The day will come when you can't find your keys, wallet or phone -- and then you'll wish you had a Tile tracker. Even at full price, I enthusiastically recommend these things. So when they're on sale... Recommendation Level Alpha! (I have no idea what that means.)

On sale they are: For a limited time, Amazon has -- most of them 30% off, one 38% off.

You can choose between a single Tile Pro, a Tile Mate two-pack, a Tile Starter Pack (one Slim, one Mate) and so on. Which one to choose? That depends on your needs.

I'll just say that if your phone is constantly going missing in your house, you really need a Tile Mate or Pro on your keychain. You just double-press the button and, presto, your phone rings -- even if it's set to mute. In my experience, Tiles don't work flawlessly every time, and they do put a small hit on phone battery life.

Still worth it. Definitely.

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.