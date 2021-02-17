The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD hits Nintendo Switch on July 16

Nintendo

For decades, the hero of Nintendo's Legend of Zelda series has been predominantly left-handed, save for one time in 2011. In the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword, Link swings wields his sword in his right hand, specifically because the player did -- it was Nintendo's first fully motion controlled Zelda game. Now, left-handed Link is back in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for Nintendo Switch, releasing on July 17, 2021.



At the time, the game's motion controls were a huge step forward for the Wii. Using the console's more accurate Wii MotionPlus accessory gave the player one-to-one motion control over Link's sword. Swing your controller up, and Link would two. Swipe down, left, or right, the Hero would follow. It was immersive, wild, new and interesting.

For some players, it was also awkward and hard. If that sounds like you, then the HD remake might be exactly what you're looking for: this version of the game will be completely playable using traditional gamepad controls. The new control mode will map sword movements to the right thumbstick, allowing you to flick the joystick to swing the sword in any direction. Nintendo says the gamepad controls were added to make sure the game is playable on the Switch Lite and in the Nintendo Switch's handheld mode, but it should prove handy for players that simply don't enjoy motion controls.

If you love motion controls however, you're in luck too: Nintendo says the Switch's more powerful processor and more sensitive Joy-con controllers have made the game's original control scheme even more accurate. Oh, and just in case you want to experience those motion controls in style, Nintendo is releasing a set of Zelda-themed Joy-cons to go with the HD remaster, themed after Link's iconic sword and shield.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD will launch for Nintendo Switch on July 17, 2021.