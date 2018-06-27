The leader of NASA stands behind Trump's Space Force

Stan Honda/AFP/Getty Images

NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine just came out in support of Trump's Space Force -- the newly appointed sixth branch of the US armed forces.

Bridenstine told Axios why American militarization of space is important:

"When you think about the history of this, people have forever believed that space was a sanctuary and it is not. It is becoming more contested, more congested and more competitive than ever before. And in order to preserve space, we have to be willing to defend it."

It's worth noting that Trump nominated Bridenstine to be NASA's administrator in 2017. Bridenstine is also a former Navy pilot.

Bridenstine believes that vulnerability in space could threaten US security, citing reports that the Chinese and Russians are developing capabilities to target US satellites.

"And it is not just direct ascent anti-satellite missiles, it's co-orbital anti-satellite capabilities, it's jamming, it's dazzling, it's spoofing, it's hacking, all of these threats are proliferating at a pace we have never seen before, and the Chinese are calling space the American Achilles' heel." Bridenstine told Axios.

NASA is a US civilian space agency dedicated to scientific research and exploration of space. Seeing NASA's leader support a US military presence in space may hint at future NASA policy.