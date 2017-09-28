New Red Dead Redemption 2 trailer reveals big story details

Rockstar Games released the second trailer for Red Dead Redemption 2 today, confirming in its final moments that the game will be a prequel to its acclaimed predecessor. The trailer also pinned down a spring 2018 release for Xbox One and PS4, which you may want to take with a grain of salt since the first trailer from way back 2016 claimed it'd be in stores this fall.

The official description for the video says Red Dead Redemption 2 is the "story of outlaw Arthur Morgan and the Van der Linde gang as they rob, fight and steal their way across the vast and rugged heart of America in order to survive." The Van der Linde gang, as Red Dead Redemption fans will remember, is the group of outlaws John Marston ran with before trying to leave a life of crime.

We also catch a glimpse of a bow-and-arrow (because every game now must have one), which is something we hadn't seen in the previous trailer or the series of screenshots Rockstar released in May.

When Rockstar Games, the developers behind Grand Theft Auto, released its first Red Dead in 2010, it was an instant classic. And it's hard not to have similar expectations for the sequel after this cinematic trailer.