The latest Prime Day smartwatch deals on Apple Watch, Galaxy Watches

Prime Day is live! Here are some of the best smartwatch deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sales are live! If you're looking for a new smartwatch, you have good options for deep discounts at Amazon or rival sales from WalmartBest Buy and Target.

Here are some of the best deals we've found on smartwatches, including Apple Watch and Samsung wearables. In the days ahead, these prices could drop -- or rise -- even more, but we'll keep collecting the best deals we find here.

Apple Watch Series 6 (40mm, Product Red): $279

Save $120 vs. Apple Store
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET

The latest Apple Watch is on sale with a $120 discount at Best Buy and Amazon on the 40mm Product Red model, and up to $70 off on other models. In addition to an always-on display and ECG, the Series 6 monitors blood-oxygen levels (though you shouldn't expect medical-grade results there).

Read our Apple Watch Series 6 review.

 

$279 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm): $350

Save $79 vs. Apple Store

If you want something a little bigger than the 40mm Apple Watch, you can also save $79 on the larger 44mm Series 6 model at Amazon. The discount is available only for the Product Red model. At Best Buy and Walmart, you can save $70 on Apple's pricing, with Best Buy offering the discount in the same five colors as the 40mm mode and Walmart in red and white.

$350 at Amazon

Apple Watch SE: $269

Save $10 vs. Apple Store
Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET
Apple's more affordable Watch isn't seeing the same deep discount as the Series 6, but there are some deals to be found. Amazon is offering the Watch SE 40mm for $269, a $10 savings from the usual $279 price. Some colors have a coupon too, to save $30 more.

Read our Apple Watch SE review.

 

$269 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3: Starting at $169

Save $30 vs. Apple Store
Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple still sells the Apple Watch Series 3, and while it has had issues for some lately when updating to new software versions, the 2017 smartwatch still does the job of providing basic notifications and health tracking on your wrist. 

Amazon doesn't yet have the discount but you can find the lower price at Best BuyWalmart and Target.

Read our Apple Watch Series 3 review.

 

$169 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2: $175

Save $24
Sarah Tew/CNET
The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is about 2 years old, but when Samsung added the long-awaited electrocardiogram (ECG or EKG) and an update that delivered many of the same health features as the more expensive Galaxy Watch 3, we awarded it an Editors' Choice as a good all-round option for someone looking for a smartwatch compatible with Android and iOS. Though $175 isn't an all-time low price, it's far lower than usual at B&H; it's nominally the same $199 as everywhere else, but a coupon applied when you add the gadget to your cart drops the price.

Read our Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 review.

 

$175 at B&H