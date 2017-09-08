The last word before Apple's iPhone event (Apple Byte Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 99)

Subscribe to the Apple Byte Podcast

iTunes MP3 | RSS MP3 | FeedBurner MP3

Stitcher | Google Play | TuneIn

iTunes video | RSS video | FeedBurner video

YouTube | Livestream | Periscope

Extra Crunchy Podcast, Ep. 99 Your browser does not support the audio element.

THE APPLE BYTE EXTRA CRUNCHY SHOW NOTES:

APPLE iPHONE 8 DELAYS???

High-end iPhone to ship after standard models

iPhone's Summer Production Glitches Create Holiday Jitters

Apple (AAPL) Seen Having Issues With Metal Frame for iPhone 8, Official Launch Seen Delayed Until Late-October - Rosenblatt

WHY IS THE iPHONE $1000???

Tweet from: Jonathan McIntosh‏ @aerwave

You can buy 2160 Cup of Noodles for the price of the next iPhone. That's breakfast, lunch and dinner for 2 years.

Samsung's OLED Display Monopoly May Explain iPhone 8's Rumored $1,000 Price

Barclays Proposes Apple Could Lessen iPhone 8 Pricing Impact by Including Apple Music/iCloud Bundle

B-TEEZY TWITTER POLL:

The OLED iPhone 8/X/Edition/Pro is rumored to cost around $1000. Would you pay $10-$15 more per month on your bill to have it? I would. — Brian Tong (@briantong) September 8, 2017

SIRI NEWS:

HOW APPLE FINALLY MADE SIRI SOUND MORE HUMAN

Apple's Greg Joswiak: Siri Wasn't Engineered to Be Trivial Pursuit

AIRPODS NEWS:

Apple now shipping AirPods within 2 weeks

APPLE TV NEWS:

Apple, Amazon Join Race for James Bond Film Rights (Exclusive)

Apple Looking to Purchase 'James Bond' Film Distribution Rights

APPLE WATCH NEWS:

Boston Red Sox Used Apple Watches to Steal Signs Against Yankees

Welcome to iFenway, Tim Cook!

🍎📱💻 pic.twitter.com/9yceEzvEqE — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 10, 2017

SOCIAL NETWORKING:

Tweet at Brian Tong on Twitter

Tweet to Stephen Beacham on Twitter

With contribution from Stephen Beacham.