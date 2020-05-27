The Last of Us Part II reveals 8 minutes of never-before-seen gameplay footage

Naughty Dog

Things are looking rough in post-apocalyptic Seattle. On Wednesday, Sony released a 23-minute State of Play video for The Last of Us Part II, walking fans through details of the new game. According to the PlayStation blog, eight minutes of the gameplay shown has never been seen before.

Naughty Dog Vice President Neil Druckmann narrates the video. The Last of Us Part II takes place five years after the first game. In the sequel, players take the role of 19-year-old Ellie as she contends with a mysterious cult that's come into power in the post-apocalyptic United States, including an overgrown and all-but-abandoned Seattle. But the Emerald City isn't completely empty: It's being fought over by two violent, warring factions, and there are new infected and other enemies.

The Last of Us Part II was originally scheduled for a February release, then delayed until May for more development work, then delayed again due to the coronavirus outbreak. It's now scheduled for release on PS4 June 19.

On Tuesday, CNET sister site ComicBook.com reported that the game may be banned in Saudia Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. The site noted that the game features extreme violence and sexual content, as well as LGBTQ themes.