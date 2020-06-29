So maybe with the PlayStation 5 arriving this holiday, now might not be the best time to get a PS4 Pro. Or maybe it is?
With its super-stylish charcoal matte finish and gorgeous engraving, Sony's The Last of Us Part 2 Limited Edition PS4 Pro has a striking design that makes the console's normally reserved profile really pop.
It comes with a DualShock 4 controller to match, with the TLOU2 logo emblazoned on the touchpad and Ellie's tattoo art running along the right side.
At $399, it's the same price as a standard PS4 Pro, but you get the game in a rad steelbook, some PSN content, the digital soundtrack and a digital art book.
