CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

2021 Ford F-150 Cyberpunk 2077 Animal Crossing adds swimming Netflix's Big Mouth recasting Amazon Big Style Sale Apple WWDC 2020
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

The Last of Us Part 2 PS4 Pro console is the best-looking PS4 out there

We unboxed Sony's The Last of Us Part 2 Limited Edition PS4 Pro bundle and found one gorgeous console. Here's what else is inside.

Listen
- 00:36

So maybe with the PlayStation 5 arriving this holiday, now might not be the best time to get a PS4 Pro. Or maybe it is?

With its super-stylish charcoal matte finish and gorgeous engraving, Sony's The Last of Us Part 2 Limited Edition PS4 Pro has a striking design that makes the console's normally reserved profile really pop.

It comes with a DualShock 4 controller to match, with the TLOU2 logo emblazoned on the touchpad and Ellie's tattoo art running along the right side.

At $399, it's the same price as a standard PS4 Pro, but you get the game in a rad steelbook, some PSN content, the digital soundtrack and a digital art book.

See at Sony

Read more at GameSpot: The Last of Us Part 2 spoiler-free review

Now playing: Watch this: The Last of Us Part 2 is a brilliant work of art
7:30