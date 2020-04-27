The Last of Us Part II, Ghost of Tsushima release dates confirmed by Sony

Naughty Dog

PS4 exclusive The Last of Us Part II will be released June 19, Sony confirmed in a Monday blog post, following an indefinite delay due to the global coronavirus pandemic earlier this month. Ghost of Tsushima, another major exclusive, will follow on July 17.

Naughty Dog's sequel to The Last of Us, which came out on PS3 in 2013, was scheduled come out on May 29 before its delay, while Sucker Punch's Ghost of Tsushima had been given a June release date, so their releases only slipped by a few weeks.

"I want to personally congratulate and thank both the teams at Naughty Dog and Sucker Punch Productions on their achievements, as we know it's not an easy feat to reach the finish line under these circumstances," Sony Worldwide Studios boss Hermen Hulst wrote in the post.

"Both teams have worked hard to deliver world-class experiences, and we can't wait to see what you think of them when they release in just a few short months."