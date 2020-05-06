The Last of Us Part II's latest trailer promises a rough time for Ellie

Naughty Dog

It's been a rough couple of months for Naughty Dog, the developers of the much anticipated The Last of Us Part II. First the studio had to delay its game by a few weeks, until June 19, then details of the game's story were leaked by hackers.

A message from the studio: pic.twitter.com/f0TzIZXUIB — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) April 27, 2020

Now that the game has finally been completed and is mere weeks away from release, Naughty Dog is putting all that behind them with a brand new trailer for the game

It's an intense ride, and focuses primarily on Ellie's conflict with ordinary people who've avoided infection by the fungus that's turned most of the world into cannibalistic creatures. This sequel is set five years after the 2013 original, in which she had pretty rough time. Seems like things are about to get worse.