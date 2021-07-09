The Last of Us, Dreams, Resident Evil 7 and more digital PS4 games are 50% off

If you own a PlayStation, there's a handful of "must have" games most fans will recommend to you. Most of those games have fantastic single-player experiences, which is where Sony's game studios frequently outperform the multiplayer-heavy Xbox library. Because of their popularity, these games rarely go on sale in digital form, which is why seeing so many in the PlayStation Store at 50% or more off right now is such a big deal. Check out the titles we've found so far:
- Dreams (Save $10)
- Shadow of the Colossus (Save $10)
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (Save $10)
- Resident Evil 2 (Save $24)
- The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition (Save $40)
- The Last of Us Remastered (Save $10)
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus (Save $27)
- Doom Eternal: Deluxe Edition (Save $60)
- XCOM 2 Collection (Save $80)
- Kingdom Hearts All In One Collection (Save $75)
The best part of this sale is knowing how many of these titles have a visual update for the PlayStation 5, making everything that much nicer to play if you have already scored the new console. And if you don't have a PS5 yet, you will know for sure these games will be a quality part of your library well into your next console.