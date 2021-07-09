Teletubbies vaccine memes Virgin Galactic's big space launch Tokyo Olympics under state of emergency Aliens poll Black Widow review Child tax credit FAQ
The Last of Us, Dreams, Resident Evil 7 and more digital PS4 games are 50% off

If you don't own these PS4 games already, you'd better get them now.

The Last of Us
Sony

If you own a PlayStation, there's a handful of "must have" games most fans will recommend to you. Most of those games have fantastic single-player experiences, which is where Sony's game studios frequently outperform the multiplayer-heavy Xbox library. Because of their popularity, these games rarely go on sale in digital form, which is why seeing so many in the PlayStation Store at 50% or more off right now is such a big deal. Check out the titles we've found so far:

The best part of this sale is knowing how many of these titles have a visual update for the PlayStation 5, making everything that much nicer to play if you have already scored the new console. And if you don't have a PS5 yet, you will know for sure these games will be a quality part of your library well into your next console. 