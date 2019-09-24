The Last of Us 2 is coming to PS4 in February

Naughty Dog

After much speculation, Sony has announced The Last of Us 2 will be released on Feb. 21 for the PlayStation 4. Sony also showed a trailer for the highly anticipated sequel from developer Naughty Dog during its State of Play event Tuesday.

In the new trailer, a grown-up Ellie is seen enjoying her new life, but she gets abducted and something happens. Something bad. She now has to leave her life and take on those that hurt her. And she's not alone. Joel from the original game made an appearance as he doesn't want to let her take on this fight alone.

In a blog post on the official PlayStation site, the game's director Neil Druckman says The Last of Us 2 took his team five years to finish making it the longest project Naughty Dog has worked on in its 35 years.

"To tell this kind of story the game needed to be massive," he said. "Without spoiling too much, at the top of this post you can watch the brand-new trailer that we debuted earlier today on State of Play, which just scratches the surface of what the game has in store."

The Last of Us 2 will have multiple editions available for purchase. There is the collector's edition for $159.99 that will come with a 12" statue of Ellie along with other collector's items.

Sony

There's also an Ellie edition of the game for $249.99. It comes with everything in the collector's edition along with a fully-sized backpack Ellie uses in the game.

Sony

Druckman says more of The Last of Us 2 will be shown on Sept. 26 and other news for the community. In the first game, that day was when the world took a turn for the worse also known as Outbreak Day.

Originally published Sept. 24, 1:34 p.m. PT.

Update, 1:54 p.m. PT: Adds more details.