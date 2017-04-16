'The Last Jedi' to reveal more about Rey's parents

Lucasfilm

Now that the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" trailer has arrived fans are speculating what big revelations the film has in store.

Director Rian Johnson already dropped a hint that the movie's title refers only to a singular Jedi, even though Jedi can mean both singular and plural amounts of people.

While many of us dissect the trailer for clues as to what we can expect to unfold on the big screen, Johnson has one more hint as to what might be in store for one of its main characters -- Rey.

In "Star Wars: The Force Awakens," information about Rey's parents was never revealed. But in "The Last Jedi," Johnson confirmed in an interview with Good Morning America on April 14 that Rey's backstory about her parents is "something that is absolutely going to be addressed in the movie."

Of course, the director isn't keen on offering up any spoilers about Rey or her parents.

"There's lots of twists and turns, and I really want people to experience those when they see the movie for the first time," Johnson added. "How we address that and how you feel about it and what happens with that is one of them.'

Fans will have to wait to see what's in store for Rey when "The Last Jedi" opens on December 15, 2017.