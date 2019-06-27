Kodak

Digital photos are all well and good, but there's something to be said for an actual print you can hold in your hand, stick to the fridge, drop in an envelope to a friend and so on. Call me nostalgic, but printed snapshots are just kind of nice.

And I'm not alone in this sentiment, as mobile photo-printers have soared in popularity in recent years. Which brings us to today's deal: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Walmart has the Kodak Mini Shot Instant Camera and Photo Printer (blue) for $89.99. Regular price: $120.

Again, that's for the blue model; it's also available in pink, purple and white for the same price. The yellow model is sold out, but Amazon has the yellow Mini Shot for $89.99 as well.

The Mini Shot is an honest-to-goodness digital camera, one that can capture 10-megapixel images and even lets you review them on its 1.7-inch LCD. In other words: no phone required.

That said, you can pair your phone with the camera if you want to review your snapshots on the former's larger screen, or send existing photos from phone to printer.

Speaking of which, the Mini Shot cranks out 2.1 x 3.4-inch prints -- about the size of a credit card. It does this on special dye-sublimation paper that comes in cartridges. So while you don't have to buy toner, you do have to buy paper. Walmart currently sells a 2-pack of cartridges (20 sheets total) for $14.90.

Luckily, unlike with Polaroid instant-print cameras of old, you get to pick and choose which photos you print, so you won't get stuck with any lemons.

CNET hasn't reviewed the Mini Shot, and I can't say I've used one myself -- but I totally want one. It just looks like a perfect thing to have on hand for family gatherings, special events and the like.

Your thoughts?

Bonus deal: Get the best games ever, Portal and Portal 2, for just $1.48!

Game time! If you've never played Valve's Portal, you're missing out. It's a work of puzzle-driven genius, and it still holds up beautifully after 12 years.

The only thing better than Portal is Portal 2, which expands on the original by adding a bit of plot and some laugh-out-loud humor.

The two games normally sell for $9.99 apiece, but for a limited time, Steam has Portal and Portal 2 bundled together for just $1.48. Yes, yes, yes, yes. Buy it. You will not be disappointed.

If you already own one of these two, you can purchase the other for just $1.

This is one small part of Steam's summer game sale, which you'll definitely want to check out as well.

Bonus deal No. 2: Save 30% on a couple seriously cool e-bikes

I love me some e-bikes. And I love the retro looks of Juiced Bikes' CampScrambler and CityScrambler models, which remind me of an old chopper-style bike I had as a kid.

Juiced Bikes

Of course, that bike didn't have fat tires and an electric motor that could boost my pedaling to 28 mph. The Juiced Bikes do. For a limited time, Cheapskate readers can save 30% on either of those two models with promo code CNETJUICED.

That basically gets you out the door for $1,499, a savings of $700. Still a lot, I know, but if you're in the market for a bike like this, that's a substantial discount.

Me, I'm partial to the CampScrambler and its knobby tires. But if you'll mostly be on paved roads, the CityScrambler is the way to go. Whatever model you choose, be sure to wear a helmet! Here's a cool black one that's just $19.99 when you apply the on-page $10-off coupon.

Bonus deal No. 3: $5 wired USB-C earbuds

Lecone

There's a place in the world for wired earbuds. They don't require batteries, don't suffer from wireless interference and don't diminish audio fidelity.

If you agree and own a device that has a USB-C port, check this out: For a limited time, and while supplies last, the Lecone USB Type C Earbud Headphones are just $5 when you click the on-page 15%-off coupon and then apply promo code IHFZYWAG at checkout. Regular price: $20.

The 'phones feature in-line controls, a noise-isolating in-ear design (with three sets of tips) and a drawstring carrying case. They're compatible with pretty much any device that has a USB-C port, including the latest iPad Pros and newer Google Pixels.

How good can these possibly be? I have no idea, because the five user reviews -- which average out to 4.7 stars -- are hardly a representative sample, and both Fakespot and ReviewMeta say you have to toss out a few of them.

But for $5? Worth finding out?

Giveaway: Your chance to win a Sonos speaker

