20th Century Fox

Disney-owned 20th Century Fox has dropped the first trailer of The King's Man, the third Kingsman movie and prequel to the first two. After the second Kingsman moved the action to the US, our first glimpse of the prequel's dark trailer looks to set the movie back in the UK and Europe like the first Kingsman, but during World War I.

Gas masks, skulls, soldiers in the trenches, the original Kingsman mansion, the old Kingsman tailor shop and a Rasputin lookalike attending a ball are all shown in the trailer.

"Throughout time, our people robbed, lied and killed," the narrator in the trailer says. "Until one day, we called ourselves noblemen. But that nobility never came from chivalry. It came from being tough and ruthless. Real power is not found running off to war. Real power lies in understanding who it is you're truly fighting and how they can be defeated."

According to IMDb, the movie will see "a collection of history's worst tyrants and criminal masterminds gather to plot a war to wipe out millions." It is set to star Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Matthew Goode, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Tom Hollander, Djimon Hounsou, Harris Dickinson and Stanley Tucci. Some of the characters listed include Tsar Nicholas II, Tsarina Alix, the mayor of Sarajevo, the Duke of Oxford and German, British and Russian characters.

Last month, Walt Disney Studios' updated film release schedule for the next few years scheduled The King's Man for launch on Valentine's Day in the US. The 20th Century Fox UK trailer gives a UK date of Feb. 20.

Also coming in 2020 from Disney are Pixar's Onward on Mar. 6, the live-action Mulan movie on Mar. 27, an untitled Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) film on May 1, Artemis Fowl on May 29, Pixar's Soul on June 19, Jungle Cruise on July 24, another untitled Marvel film on Nov. 6, an untitled Disney animation on Nov. 25 and Cruella on Dec. 23.