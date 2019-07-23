Keurig

At last count, there were 2,497 ways to make coffee. But the fastest and easiest, bar none? Pop a pod into a Keurig and press a button. I'm not saying it's the best coffee you'll ever drink, and I'm not saying it doesn't produce a heinous amount of waste. Plus, the machines themselves are kind of obnoxiously expensive.

Today, at least we can do something about that: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Keurig K-Classic K50 single-serve coffee maker (rhubarb) for $69.99. It's normally $119.99, and this deal ties the all-time low price. Plus, you get a free Contigo travel mug, itself a $25 value. Over at Amazon, the K50 sells for $89 -- and no free mug.

Keurig

If you don't like the rhubarb (red) color, Best Buy also has the K50 in black for the same price.

The K50 is one of the more basic Keurig models, offering just three cup sizes and a 48-ounce water reservoir. Ironically, the Contigo mug can hold 14 ounces of beverage; the K50's largest brew size is 10 ounces.

That rather silly wrinkle aside, this is a very solid discount on a very popular coffee maker -- one that has a 4.7-star average rating from over 3,400 buyers. And those Contigo mugs, man, people love those things. They're also obnoxiously expensive, but a free one? Yes, please.

What are your thoughts on this deal and Keurig coffee makers in general? I know you have some, so shout 'em out in the comments! And don't forget to check out CNET's roundup of the best coffee makers for 2019.

Bonus deal: Get three months of SiriusXM Essential for $1

If you like SiriusXM but wish you could listen to it somewhere besides your car, you need SiriusXM Essential. That's the streaming version of the satellite-radio service, and it's available pretty much everywhere: phones, smart speakers, streaming devices and so on.

Regular price: $8 per month. But for a limited time, you can get your first three months of SiriusXM Essential for just $1.

To get this offer, you'll have to pay with a credit card -- and that card will start getting billed at the regular rate starting with month four. You can cancel before that happens, but you'll have to call SiriusXM to do so.

You should do that even if you plan on keeping the service, because based on my past experiences with canceling in-car SiriusXM, customer-service reps will probably offer you a lower rate to keep you as a customer.

