Jetsons robots are here, and they're clunky (The 3:59, Ep. 194)

We're already used to robot vacuums, but what about a cargo robot that follows you around?

CNET's own Bridget Carey got to hang out with Gita, a personal cargo robot that carries 40 pounds of your stuff and follows you around (when it isn't crashing into glass doors). The Jetsons are just around the corner.

We also touch on the latest revelation from the Yahoo hacks -- that Russian spies were involved -- and discuss whether there should be a reboot of "The Matrix" (The answer, by the way, is no).

The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.

The Jetsons Robots are here and they are clunky (The 3:59, Ep. 194) Your browser does not support the audio element.

