The JBL Flip 4 waterproof wireless speaker is a great deal at $60

A song can be an "oldie but goodie," but what about a speaker? That's how I'm tempted to describe the JBL Flip 4, which hit the scene about three years ago but is still a perfectly good product -- a borderline great one, in fact. Price back then: $100. Price right now: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the , a tie for the lowest it's ever been.

Available in black or blue, the Flip 4 is your basic tube-shaped speaker, albeit one that's fully waterproof: It can survive a dunk in the pool or trip to the shower and keep on playing. JBL promises up to 12 hours of listening on a charge.

OK, but how does it sound? For that I'll turn you over to David Carnoy's JBL Flip 4 review. A key snippet: "I compared this speaker to Ultimate Ears' similarly priced Wonderboom and the more expensive UE Boom 2. The Wonderboom is shorter and squatter and delivers more bass; it comes off as a bigger speaker than the Flip 4. However, with some tracks the Flip 4 sounded more natural, particularly in the midrange, and I preferred its sound when listening to certain songs."

Meanwhile, the Flip 4 has accumulated some 6,000 (!) user reviews over the years, with an average score of 4.8 stars out of 5. That's about as good as it gets.

There are, of course, countless no-brand speakers priced even less. But when you can save 40% on a top-rated model, that's definitely worth a look.

Home Chef meal delivery: Save 60% on your first box and $10 on your second

Last year I tried a bunch of different meal-delivery services -- and liked most of them, because you get exactly the right amount of food for, say, two or four people and step-by-step cooking instructions. Plus, they've helped me expand my food horizons. (Bulgogi bowls -- who knew?)

I've had some especially good meals from Home Chef, which is why I'm excited to share this offer. For a limited time, you can .

Home Chef's meals start at $6.99 per serving -- you can order as few as two meals per week for two people, so as little as $28 plus shipping -- and shipping is free if your order exceeds $49.

You can skip a week anytime you like or cancel your subscription at any time; there's no penalty for doing either. Mrs. Cheapskate and I don't use meal-delivery every single week, but we do it fairly often -- and really like the simplicity of the process. I'd say four out of five dishes we've tried have been excellent. The others were merely "good."

If you've never tried one, or haven't tried this one, this is a pretty great trial offer.

