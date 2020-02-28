Sarah Tew/CNET

The Jabra Elite 65t true-wireless earbuds have been a CNET favorite for the past two years, offering a comfortable fit, excellent sound and great call quality. (This last attribute is often overlooked when evaluating earbuds, but it's extremely important to some people.) The newer Elite 75t recently knocked the 65t off CNET's list of the very best wireless earbuds, but the former will run you $180. This is the time to score a deal on the latter.

Presto: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the ( .) That ties the all-time low -- and proves yet again that Black Friday deals aren't always exclusive to Black Friday. Originally, in 2018, these sold for $180.

It's worth noting that you can also get a . These are manufacturer-refurbished and -cleaned, certified to be in perfect working order. The hitch is that you get a six-month warranty, whereas Jabra covers new earbuds for a full two years, a big point in favor of spending the extra $20. (Another point to consider: These refurbs were down to $50 just a few weeks ago, so there's a good chance they will be again.)

Whatever you decide, you're likely to like what Jabra has crafted. The Elite 65t improves on its predecessors with "a refined, comfortable design, improved sound, slightly better battery life, excellent call quality and voice support for all major virtual assistants, including Amazon's Alexa on the go."

That's according to David Carnoy's Jabra Elite 65t review, which I definitely recommend reading. Granted, it's two years old; a lot has happened in the true-wireless space since then.

Still, you're getting a top-rated product for 50% off the original price. Wait a year or two and you'll likely be able to upgrade to the Elite 75t (if you're so inclined) at a similar discount.

Your thoughts?

iTunes movie sale: District 9, 12 Monkeys, Source Code and more for $5 each

I like it when I can buy a movie for about the same price as a rental. iTunes is currently offering a bunch of oldie-but-goodie titles for $4.99 apiece; the following are recommended by yours truly:













With the exception of Source Code and Total Recall, these movies are compatible with Movies Anywhere, meaning you can watch them on just about any platform (such as Android or Roku). The other two require an Apple device.

Want to find out when other movies go on sale? TunesGenie notifies you of price drops -- not just for movies, but also for books and music. And it lists Amazon movies as well, in case iTunes isn't your thing.

Now playing: Watch this: Jabra's Elite 65t earphones have some advantages over...

THE CHEAPSKATE NEWSLETTER All the latest deals delivered to your inbox. It's FREE!

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow the Cheapskate on Facebook and Twitter. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest promo codes from Best Buy, Walmart, Amazon and more. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Find the answers on our FAQ page.