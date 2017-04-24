The iPhone 8 might be delayed by two months

Alleged manufacturing bottlenecks with hardware components jeopardize the fall release for a possible new iPhone.

While nothing is ever for certain, over the past few years Apple has released a new iPhone in September. But reports of an alleged bottleneck with certain key components threaten to hold up the next possible iPhone's release.

As reported by 9to5Mac, Apple analyst from KGI Securities, Ming-Chi Kuo shared that mass production of the next iPhone will be allegedly be pushed back to November. This could postpone the normal fall release back to October or November.

Kuo cites 'significant hardware upgrades' for the upcoming phone as the reason.

This is the second report in the past couple weeks of possible delays for Apple's next iPhone.

Both Apple and Ming-Chi Kuo didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

