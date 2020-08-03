The internet says this tomato looks like Larry Bird

bingowings14/Twitter

Food is weird, and it often appears to take human forms. There was the chicken nugget that looked like George Washington, the bell pepper that looked like Sylvester Stallone. Now, brace yourself for the tomato that looks exactly like former professional basketball player Larry Bird.

Am I trippin ? Or does this tomato look like Larry Bird ? https://t.co/ZWs30o9kdH — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) August 2, 2020

Bird is known as one of the greatest basketball players of all time. He played for the Boston Celtics from 1979-1992 and the Indiana Pacers from 1997-2000. Bird was also a member of the 1992 United States men's Olympic basketball team known as "The Dream Team," which won the gold medal.

Once other Twitter users saw Bird's face in the tomato, the tributes started flowing on social media. Here are some of the best.

Seriously someone please tell Larry Bird that I'm sorry pic.twitter.com/CBkOQOi2ZZ — Bam Adobobayo (@MannyMontana305) August 2, 2020

*MJ slices a tomato*



Larry Bird: pic.twitter.com/UhW1hme4Vt — Shooter McGavin (@ShooterMcGavin_) August 2, 2020