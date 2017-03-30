The internet is destroying society, sobering research shows

Warner Bros.

The internet is often a dark and scary place, and it's about to get worse.

According to a new report, the promise of cyberspace as a place to freely and intelligently exchange and discuss ideas has soured. The Pew Research Center, a think tank devoted to social science and analysis of cultural trends, released the report Wednesday.

Some of the root causes of our online corruption are no surprise. Experts cited in the Pew report blame the rise of trolling, artificial intelligence bots spewing fake news, and selective content forcing the breakdown of the fabric of society as we know it.

Pew surveyed scholars, government leaders and tech experts, among others, between July 1 and Aug. 12, 2016. More than 1,500 responded. As Pew points out, news about potential meddling by the Russians in the US presidential election emerged after the survey was conducted.