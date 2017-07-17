The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) released images and video Friday from the JEM Internal Ball Camera -- Int-Ball for short -- an adorable looking camera drone that's floating around on the International Space Station.

The drone, whose parts were all made with 3D printing, lets crew on Earth check the ISS crew's work from the same viewpoint as the crew in space.

Personnel on the ground can remotely control the Int-Ball, but it can also move autonomously. Flight controllers and researchers on the ground can check the Int-Ball's footage in real time.