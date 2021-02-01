The Instant Vortex Plus 9-in-1 air fryer is now just $110, or about $12 per cooking mode

Instant Pot

Air fryers are great for making fries, wings and mozzarella sticks, but they tend to all suffer from a common problem: They are expensive single-use devices. That's not true of the Instant Vortex Pro, an "air fryer" that actually is a 9-in-1 countertop appliance that can air fry, roast, bake, broil toast, reheat, proof, dehydrate and rotisserie, all for a reasonable $140. But for an limited time, you can get the , which ties the oven's all-time lowest price -- no code or coupon needed.

The creator of Instant Pot has been branching out into other appliances, and the Instant Vortex Pro represents the brand with a 10-quart countertop oven that does pretty much everything a traditional toaster oven can do, plus a few extra cooking modes thrown in for good measure. It also preheats faster than an ordinary toaster oven and is easily controlled from a large digital control panel on the front, above the door.

CNET hasn't reviewed this model, but we did review the older Instant Vortex Plus, which was a 7-in-1 device. This newer model has garnered a score of 4.6 on Amazon and Fakespot reports that Instant has high customer ratings with few complaints.

