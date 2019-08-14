Instant Pot

Let's just take it as read that you should never pay full price for an Instant Pot. The popular pressure-cookers go on sale all the time, though the discount tends to vary. Sometimes you save 30%, sometimes as much as 40%. On rare occasion, the discount hits 50%, as it has today.

For a limited time, and while supplies last, Amazon has the Instant Pot LUX60 V3 6-quart 6-in-1 pressure cooker for $49, a full $50 off the regular price. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

If you're in a hurry, or you'd just prefer to shop elsewhere, you can also get the LUX60 V3 from Walmart for the same price. At my local store, it shows as in-stock and available for pickup today. (Your mileage may vary, natch.) You can get free next-day delivery as well.

What's the difference between the LUX60 and the Duo60? The latter offers both high- and low-pressure settings; the former cooks only at high pressure. The Duo60 also has a yogurt option the LUX60 lacks and incorporates a hinged, rather than removable, lid.

If you're still undecided, here's everything you need to know about which Instant Pot model to buy. And if you're not convinced this is a must-have kitchen appliance (trust me, it is), here are five reasons you need an Instant Pot -- and some great recipes to get you started.

Missed the sale? Don't worry, I guarantee you it'll come around again.

