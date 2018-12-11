Sarah Tew/CNET

I mean, how much cheaper can this thing get? Regular Cheapskate readers know that the Insignia Voice was originally $100, usually hovers at $40 and routinely goes on sale for $25. And I mean routinely. Probably once a month for as long as I can remember.

But $20? I'm pretty sure that's the lowest price to date. So here you go: For a limited time, and while supplies last, Best Buy has the Insignia Voice Smart Bluetooth speaker with alarm clock and Google Assistant for $19.99 shipped (plus tax).

Intended for the nightstand (but fine for, say, a living room or kitchen as well), the Insignia Voice is, well, a smart Bluetooth speaker with an alarm click and Google Assistant. What more can I tell you?

Not much, because I still haven't caved -- but CNET reviewed the Voice and found that it sounds better than the currently more-expensive (and clockless) Google Home Mini.

If you've already picked one up, hit the comments and let your fellow cheeps know if they should pull the trigger as well!

